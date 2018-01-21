A large tree fell onto a Surrey townhome at 13800 block and 102 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Windstorm whallops Surrey

Environment Canada lifts wind warning but not before storms hits region hard

SURREY — Strong winds lashed Surrey and other regions of Metro Vancouver Sunday morning.

Over 10,000 homes were without power in Surrey with multiple outages across the city. Several trees were down and crews from BC Hydro were at work in trying to restore the power.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 5,000 homes were still without power with 13 outages across the city.

Environment Canada lifted the wind warning for the region around noon but the winds made an impact.

In North Surrey, a large tree fell onto a Surrey townhome at 13800 block and 102 Avenue.

The storm caused high tides at Crescent Beach.

The wind speeds were reportedly in excess of 50 km/hr.

Our readers sent out their shots of the damage on social media.

Meanwhile, the crews from BC Hydro were quick to act.


Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow
UPDATE: Elderly woman found wandering in Surrey reunited with family

