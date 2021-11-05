Windsor and Boisvert to acclaimed as Delta school board chair, vice-chair

Val Windsor (left) and Daniel Boisvert were re-elected chair and vice-chair, respectively, at the Delta board of education’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 2, 2021.

The trustees were re-elected at the board’s inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2

Longtime school trustee Val Windsor will serve another year as school board chair.

Windsor was acclaimed as chair at the board’s inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Windsor has served on the board since 2011, holding the position of vice-chair from 2013-2018 before being elected chair in 2019.

“I’d like to thank my fellow trustees for their trust in electing me as the chair of the Delta board of education. As a team we are all interested in doing what is best for Delta students and I’m proud to represent you as your chair” Windsor said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Windsor thanked the district’s staff and education partners for their hard work helping navigate the shifting COVID-19 landscape, calling the past year a “team effort all the way through.”

“The word unprecedented is so overused these days, but it applies to all matters referring to education for sure. Our education system has shown how it can pivot at warp speed to ensure that our students receive an in-person education, all the while accommodating those students who are unable to attend school in person. This is thanks to the incredible teaching and support staff in our schools, whose dedication and professionalism are always at the forefront,” Windsor said.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child but it also takes one to educate a child, and our entire district staff are all in when it comes to helping kids learn. In spite of the pandemic, exciting learning opportunities are happening in Delta.”

Also acclaimed for another term Tuesday night was vice-chair Daniel Boisvert, who has served on the board since 2018 and was first elected vice-chair last year.

As well, trustee Laura Dixon was acclaimed as trustee representative to the BC School Trustee Association, with Boisvert acclaimed as alternate, while trustee Erica Beard was acclaimed as trustee representative to the BC Public School Employers Association, with trustee Nick Kanakos acclaimed as alternate.

While school trustees are elected by the public to serve four-year terms, the board votes annually to decide who will sit as chair and vice-chair. Trustees acclaimed Tuesday will serve in their respective roles until Oct. 31, 2022.

The Delta board of education’s next meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Members of the public can watch livestreams and archived video of meetings on the district’s YouTube page.

