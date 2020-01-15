UPDATE: New snowstorm on the way for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

A new round of messy weather is on the way for Metro Vancouver Thursday with up to 10 centimetres of predicted for some regions.

According to Environment Canada, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, as well as northern sections of Langley and Surrey, could get up to 10 centimetres of snow.

Lower-lying regions and coastal areas could see the snow turn to rain, leading to slushy conditions on the roads.

Environment Canada said southeast winds between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour will start in Victoria early Wednesday evening and spread to Metro Vancouver by later tonight.

The agency warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds, and lose objects and tree branches could be thrown around.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” Environment Canada said.

In a bulletin issued Wednesday, BC Hydro warned customers they could lose power as a result of the winds. The utility warned people to stock up on food, water, flashlights and batteries, and make sure to report any power outages. Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay away from it and call 911.

