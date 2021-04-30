Inside Whalley’s Round Up Cafe in a photo posted to the diner’s Facebook page.

Inside Whalley’s Round Up Cafe in a photo posted to the diner’s Facebook page.

Winding down at the Round Up: Surrey diner’s final day is Friday

‘Without all of you we probably would have closed years ago,’ says Facebook post

After more than 60 years of serving food in Whalley, Friday (April 30) will be the final day of business for the Round Up Cafe.

It’s closing time for the daytime-only diner, owned and operated by the Springenatic family since 1959.

“The family is very sad,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday evening (April 29).

“Not the way they had wanted to close the doors, but unfortunately it hasn’t been a good year for a lot of us.

“We are going to miss all of you that have walked through the doors since 1959. Some of you still grace us with your presence. There are those of you that have been coming almost everyday. And sometimes twice a day.

“It has certainly been a honour to serve you. Without all of you we probably would have closed years ago.”

Meantime, Friday is also the final day of business for Decker’s Auto Parts, which has operated on 104th Avenue in Surrey for 31 years. Operator Gary Decker has decided it’s time to retire from the business that’s been in his family for 96 years.

• RELATED STORY, from February 2020: New book rounds up stories about landmark Surrey diner

News of the Round Up’s looming closure first appeared in a Now-Leader story, on April 12.

Operators say B.C.’s pandemic-triggered dining restrictions forced their hand to close their doors.

In early December, after close to eight months of closure, the landmark diner reopened. Recently, in line with provincial health orders, the restaurant has offered outdoor patio and takeout service, but no dining inside.

A chainlink fence now stretches the length of the building front on King George Boulevard, to deter people from gathering there during non-business hours.

For decades, the Round Up has been a gathering spot in Whalley. Orest and Goldie Springenatic bought the diner in 1959 and turned it into a hub for Canadian-Ukrainian meals, and more.

Prior to his death in 1995, at age 69, Orest was a trailblazer with Whalley Little League, and the restaurant became a post-game magnet for baseball players and their families, among many others in the community.

”We’ve had some great staff over the years,” said the diner’s Facebook post Thursday. “One of them being Tanya. She has decided to retire and move to Kelowna to be closer to her sons. We wish her all the best and will certainly miss seeing her on a daily basis.

“Janice will be working the floor tomorrow (Friday) and Sukhi will be your wonderful cook. Come on in and enjoy your last meal at the Roundup.

“Goldie will be there for a bit. Hopefully you will be one of the lucky ones to see her.

“Again, thank you all for keeping us open these past 60 years.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Food & Dining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey teachers to hold ‘Car Caravan’ to push MLAs for action in COVID-19 hotspots
Next story
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID-19 travel ban in B.C.

Just Posted

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Food truck festival visited Cloverdale April 24-25

Cloverdale Fairgrounds hosted food fest on wheels

TEASER
Winding down at the Round Up: Surrey diner’s final day is Friday

‘Without all of you we probably would have closed years ago,’ says Facebook post

FILE - Teachers at Maple Green Elementary in Surrey stage a walk-in before school on Wednesday (March 3, 2021), as Fraser Health continues to announce variant exposure cases at Surrey schools throughout the district. On April 30, teachers plan to hold a ‘Car Caravan,’ driving by the offices of Surrey MLAs. (Submitted photo: Julia MacRae)
Surrey teachers to hold ‘Car Caravan’ to push MLAs for action in COVID-19 hotspots

STA will drive past offices of local politicians Friday afternoon

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

A sign at a pop-up vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park on Tuesday (April 27) telling people the clinic was already at capacity by noon. Both Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Victoria Lee have apologized for the way the clinics were rolled out in high-transmission neighbourhoods. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey pop-up vaccine clinic ‘got a life of its own that was not anticipated’: Henry

Fraser Health’s top doctor says Newton clinic wasn’t officially announced because of long lines

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Mohammad Movassaghi, a Vancouver man arrested on allegations he was running a makeshift nightclub inside his penthouse has pleaded guilty to three charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death due to COVID-19 parties could lead to manslaughter charges: experts

Prof. Lisa Dufraimont of York University’s Osgoode Hall law school said manslaughter charges stem from an unlawful act that causes death

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID-19 travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Crews prepare to move Kevin Stone’s 8,000-pound unfinished steel dragon from Stone’s Speed Shop to a new location in Yarrow on Thursday, April 29, 2021 (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack metal sculptor forced to move unfinished 8,000-pound dragon down Hwy 1

Kevin Stone will be finishing his ‘Game of Thrones’ dragon at a new workshop in Yarrow

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Most Read