Wind warning for White Rock, South Surrey

Gusts up to 90 km/h expected from Richmond to Langley Friday (Sept. 25) morning

A windstorm earlier this year whipped up waves on White Rock’s waterfront. Environment Canada has issued an alert for this morning (Sept. 25), advising that strong winds are expected this morning in Metro Vancouver, with White Rock and South Surrey among areas of concern. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

A wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver today (Sept. 25), with White Rock and South Surrey listed as among “areas of concern.”

In an alert issued late Thursday (Sept. 24), Environment Canada cautions residents of a storm system strengthening overnight that would bring strong winds to extreme southern portions of Metro Vancouver – from Richmond to Langley – early this morning.

“Winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 can be expected,” the alert states.

In addition to White Rock and South Surrey, other areas of concern include Westham Island, Ladner, Tsawwassen and south Delta.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the alert continues.

