Wind storm causes power outages in parts of Surrey

A few thousand are without power, mostly in Cloverdale and South Surrey

An overnight windstorm caused power outages throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Surrey. BC Hydro says crews are working on the outages this morning (Jan. 13, 2021). (Map: BC Hydro)

A few thousand are without power in parts of Surrey after an overnight windstorm.

In the Cloverdale area, and heading out toward Langley, about 4,000 were without power at 7 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 13). BC Hydro lists the cause as “under investigation.”

While another 1,400 were without power along the South Surrey-Langley border. The cause, according to BC Hydro, is a downed tree across some wires.

BC Hydro says crews are either on their way or already on-site to restore power.

The strong winds have left about 100,000 customers without power in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Southern interior this morning. BC Hydro says the hardest-hit areas were Abbotsford, Victoria and Vernon.

For up-to-date information on the outages, click here.

While the wind caused some power outages, it also wreaked a bit of havoc elsewhere.

A social media post asks if anyone is missing a trampoline, along with a photo of it overturned on the road outside of a home.

Along with the windstorm, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Tuesday. It stated Metro Vancouver, including areas as far north as Howe Sound and as far east as Maple Ridge, could expect up to 30 to 40 millimetres of rain through the evening.

– With files from Patrick Penner



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

B.C. windstorm