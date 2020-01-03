A pedestrian makes his way along a waterfront as downtown Seattle is partially hidden in a steady rain beyond Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The rain and gray skies in the area are expected to give way to some sun and clouds over the next few days. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A pedestrian makes his way along a waterfrontin a steady rain beyond Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall and wind warning across the Metro Vancouver with snow expected along the Coquihalla.

The alert, issued by Environment Canada around 5 a.m. Friday, said that rain will continue to fall over the south coast, particularly Metro Vancouver, on Friday morning before tapering off to a few showers near midday.

READ ALSO: B.C.'s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm, says BC Hydro

Southeast winds are expected to gradually strengthen throughout Friday, particularly for areas near Surrey, Langley and into Abbotsford. Late in the evening winds should briefly reach 70 kilometres per hour before moving southerly.

Winds are expected to shift early Saturday when areas near Juan de Fuca Strait could again experience strong winds.

As the storm moves through the region, up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Friday evening.


