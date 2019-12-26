Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

DriveBC is asking those travelling B.C. Interior Highways, after the holiday, to slow down and use caution, today.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla, near Hope, blocked the left lane Northbound just after 7 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for wind and light flurries for the day along Highway 5, with 5 cm of snow falling by this evening.

Fog is anticipating this morning for Highway 3 near Princeton, turning to flurries by mid-afternoon.

For Highway 97 C, expect wind gusting up to 15 km an hour with light flurries.

If you’re travelling to or from Alberta along Highway 1 Environment Canada is forecasting light snow accumulating up to 4 cm.

Remember to check road conditions and weather before heading out.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Tyler Tardi takes aim at men’s competition

Langley-based champion curler made the move up from juniors a year early

VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Overnight collision brought down live wires at 128 Street and 87 Avenue

‘Absolute sham’: Policing survey full of ‘open-ended questions,’ Surrey councillor says

Brenda Locke says newly released results fly in face McCallum’s claim of ‘overwhelming’ support

Safety in question after City of White Rock removes street parking

Residents raise concern after city removes street parking from McDonald Avenue

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

Most Read