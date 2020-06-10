Willowbrook mall worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

An employee at a store at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley had COVID-19, mall management has confirmed.

A notice about the employee went out to tenants of the shopping centre earlier this week.

According to a statement provided by Rebecca Catley, vice-president of corporate communications for the QuadReal Property Group which owns the mall, the employee was last in the mall on June 3.

“The centre is following the direction of our public health authorities with regard to notification and disinfection,” the statement from Catley said. “If anyone has concerns, they should contact the Fraser Health Authority or call the Healthlink line at 811 as these are the entities managing the case.”

The mall’s management did not say which store, service, or restaurant the employee worked at. The mall has been slowly re-opening since May, but many stores remain closed or are only open for reduced hours.

A notification sent to tenants in the mall also noted that a disinfection team was brought in for both the space where the employee worked as well as common areas such as corridors and washrooms. WorkSafeBC was also notified.

The infected employee will not return to work until they are well, and the advisory to mall tenants also encouraged them to monitor employee health and to recommend anyone feeling unwell stay home and seek medical advice.

READ ALSO: 15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

