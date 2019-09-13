A former treasurer pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 against the Special Olympics Society in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

A former treasurer pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 involving the Williams Lake Chapter of the Special Olympics Society.

Dianne Lynn Lee was charged with 11 counts of uttering forged documents, one account of fraud over $5,00 and one count of theft over $5,000.

Her preliminary inquiry began in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Friday, Sept. 13, where Lee entered a guilty plea.

She will be sentenced in December, and a pre-sentencing report has been requested, Crown Counsel Julie Dufour confirmed.

Lee was originally charged in August 2018.

The Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint and allegations of the fraud on Oct. 20, 2017 and a subsequent police investigation revealed that between August 2016 and August 2016, the society was the victim of internal fraud.


