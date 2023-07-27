Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP officer facing criminal charges from on-duty incident

The charges stem from May 31, 2020 incident

A Williams Lake RCMP officer is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from an on-duty incident in Williams Lake three years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Thursday, July 27, that charges were approved against Const. Madeline Hjelden, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm .

The charges are in connection to a motor vehicle incident alleged to have occurred on May 31, 2020, in Williams Lake.

The first appearance date in Williams Lake Provincial Court is yet to be determined, noted the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Last year, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was deployed to Williams Lake on the same day connected to the approved charges.

At the time, the police watchdog said that a man allegedly facing a mental health crisis had fled police on a dirt bike or motor bike and was chased by an officer in a vehicle along Highway 20 for several blocks.

The man lost control of the bike and was takn to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the IIO said.

No final report was released by the watchdog as of July 27.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dream homes for the entire family after Kamloops woman hits $35M jackpot
Next story
UPDATE: Man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival was crew member

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team stand for a pic after winning a silver medal in North Delta’s Summer Wrap Up tournament, held from July 20 - 23 in North Delta. It was the squad’s third medal in as many tournaments after winning two golds in a row. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Shawn Stroh, Matt Pelzer (head coach), and Ryan Payment. (Photo submitted: Kimberly Stroh)
Cloverdale U8 Spurs cap season with silver

Top left: Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Screenshot from video from Shane MacKichan), Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announces that council has voted to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in Surre on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski talks to media in Surrey on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Fleetwood Park takes on Enver Creek in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns), Ayodeji in the Higher Ground Dance Battle at Car Free Day in Surrey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Roughly 22 Surrey firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke and flames in a vacant building in Whalley Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive, as the Amber Alert for Joshuah (10) and Aurora Bolton (8) enters day nine. (Surrey RCMP)
Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton might have access to additional vehicle

Workers rest during tree and vegetation clearance on the hump section of Marine Drive this year. (Don Pitcairn photo)
Views still divided on trimming White Rock’s ‘hump’