Will MP Sukh Dhaliwal run for Surrey mayor?

The MP for Surrey-Newton says he’s thinking about it ‘very seriously’

The buzz is veteran Surrey Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal is planning to run for mayor in Surrey’s next civic election in October but on Tuesday he said he hasn’t decided yet.

The MP for Surrey-Newton says people have been approaching him over the past two months to give it a go.

“I haven’t made any final decision yet but I’m thinking it very seriously, you know, talking to my family, friends. But I’m happy though, I’m doing my job. Member of Parliament, they expect to work. I’m going to keep on serving one way or the other.”

“There’s a lot of people who have approached me from all walks of life and from all parties as well, irrespective of political stripe,” Dhaliwal said. “People are looking for a change right now at the city hall.”



