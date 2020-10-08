Bc Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson responds to the BC NDP government’s $1.5 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, September 17, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. Votes 2020

Wilkinson says Surrey’s second hospital is one of BC Liberals’ highest priorities’

He says party is committed to building the hospital, which the NDP announced in 2019

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announced his commitment Thursday (Oct. 8) to building Surrey’s second hospital in Cloverdale, which was announced by the NDP government in December 2019.

Wilkinson was at Surrey’s Healthtech Innovation Hub, with Surrey South candidate Stephanie Cadieux and Surrey-Panorama candidate Gulzar Cheema, for the announcement.

“In the event of a BC Liberal government forming, one of our highest priorities will be building the second hospital in Surrey in Cloverdale,” said Wilkinson.

This comes after BC NDP Leader John Horgan said Sept. 23 that the Liberals “sold the silverware” to balance their budget, selling what was a proposed Panorama hospital site at 5750 Panorama Drive for $3 million below its assessed value, to a former Liberal party donor.

READ ALSO: First big Surrey battle puts spotlight on health care, Sept. 30, 2020

The NDP charges that Wilkinson delayed the construction of a Surrey hospital by selling off a site acquired by an NDP government in the 1990s as a potential location for a new hospital.

Prior to the 2005 provincial election, then-Liberal premier Gordon Campbell staged a presser there, vowing to fast-track a new hospital. But it wasn’t built. In 2014, the NDP said, Wilkinson as citizens’ services minister “abandoned the promise permanently” by selling the land to developer Fairborne Lands at a $3 million discount, selling for $20.5 million despite being appraised at $23.5 million.

It was in December 2019 that Horgan was in Cloverdale to announce the hospital.

READ ALSO: Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale, Dec. 9, 2019

At the time, Horgan said it would be a “very fast-paced process,” adding the province’s business plan may take 12 months to put together.

“I think we’ll be through the business plan about this time next year in 2020 and then we’ll be going to tender,” Horgan said, adding shovels could break ground by the end of 2021.

The new hospital would have an emergency department, inpatient beds, operating rooms, and laboratory, diagnostic and outpatient services.

READ ALSO: B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax, Oct. 8, 2020

READ ALSO: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19, Oct. 7, 2020

Voters go to the polls Oct. 24.

For more election coverage, click here.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk, Malin Jordan


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BC LiberalsBC politicsBC Votes 2020Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
Next story
Human rights groups ask feds for plan to deal with white supremacy in Canada

Just Posted

South Surrey air-quality appeal delayed – again – by second appeal

Metro Vancouver in July amended the permit issued for Ebco’s galvanizing plant

Jansen appointed to finance committee

Cloverdale -Langley City MP joins several other MPs on bipartisan committee

South Surrey moms pen book aimed at easing Halloween stress

Loofie Saves Halloween offers option for keeping the day safe and fun, authors say

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Three in the running for Surrey South riding

Stephanie Cadieux, Pauline Greaves and Tim Ibbotson on ballot for Surrey South voters

Defamation lawsuit defendant claims developer told him he ‘controls’ South Asian media

Developer Bob Cheema has declined to comment on the contents of defendant Brian Young’s response to his civil claim

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read