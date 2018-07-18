Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.

Motorists were stuck along Highway 97 as RCMP closed the road due to a nearby wildfire. Image: Dean Taylor/Kelowna Capital News

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

Here is the latest stories as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Breaking: Okanagan Mountain Park fire forces evacuation alert

Breaking: More evacuation orders for Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland

Motorists being turned around as wildfire closes Hwy. 97 again

—-

ORIGINAL: 4:45 p.m

With more than 22 fires burning across the Kamloops Fire Centre and the possibility of more blazes sparking with lightning forecast for this evening, up-to-date information is critical.

Below is a list of links to stories regarding fires in the area that the Black Press Media team has been working on over the last 24 hours.

Satellite imagery from 5pm to 7pm PDT today (18 July) showing several smoke plumes from wildfires burning in the southern BC interior. #BCwx #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/IWymYHHDbM — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 19, 2018

We will be updating these stories as we receive more information from BC Wildfire Service who is on scene of more than 12 blazes burning in the Okanagan corridor.

Over 22 new #BCwildfire starts in the Kamloops Fire Centre reported in the last 24 hours. Photo of the Mount Conkle fire taken yesterday (located 8 km SW of Summerland). Info on many of these fires is available on our Wildfire of Note page here: https://t.co/zmdyYhHGDH pic.twitter.com/0Dosk3YscN — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 19, 2018

#wildfire #peachland #smokeshow A post shared by Amangle Davey (@nanhair) on Jul 18, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.