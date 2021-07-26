White Rock Lake wildfire on July 25, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service)

White Rock Lake wildfire on July 25, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire worries continue: Fire risk remains high to extreme over most of southern B.C.

Above average temperatures for many parts of B.C. aren’t expected to ease soon

Wildfire worries continue in the southern and central Interior regions of B.C., with 258 blazes burning, as of Monday morning (July 26).

There have been 1,216 wildfires sparked since April 1, with the province roughly a month ahead of the typical seasonal pace for new fire starts.

A total of 414,262 hectares of land have been burned. Seventy-two out-of-province firefighters, including crews from Mexico, are joining the 3,278 other personnel to battle the blazes.

Meanwhile, much of the Kootenays, Cariboo and Okanagan are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours, with various air quality warnings in effect.

Above average temperatures for many parts of B.C. aren’t expected to ease soon and Environment Canada says there is no hint of showers until at least the weekend for some southern regions hit hard by wildfires.

The weather office predicts lighter winds over several of the most challenging fires, including the 68-square kilometre Nk’Mip Creek blaze in the south Okanagan between Oliver and Osoyoos.

But forecasters say temperatures there won’t budge from the mid- to high-30s all week, and there’s no sign of rain.

Showers could dampen parts of southeast B.C., where fires on both sides of Upper Arrow Lake have forced evacuation orders or alerts for hundreds of properties.

However, Environment Canada says the chance of rain is just 30 per cent and it won’t come until Saturday at the earliest.

Emergency Management B.C. says 4,260 properties remain on evacuation order across B.C., while residents of just under 18,000 properties have been warned to be ready to leave on short notice.

Active fires by fire centre:

  • Cariboo: 39
  • Coastal: 7
  • Kamloops: 92
  • Northwest: 4
  • Prince George: 48
  • Southeast: 68

Evacuations:

  • Orders: 58
  • Alerts: 83 (+2 from Saturday)
  • Number of properties on order: 4,260 (-143)
  • Number of properties on alert: 17,684 (+195)

– with files from the Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
Next story
VIDEO: Mary Simon becomes Canada’s 1st Indigenous governor general

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Rodeo’s office is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds July 14, 2021. Allegations the Rodeo’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light July 13 after a “complaint” was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo Association addresses Human Rights complaint

Police on the scene in Morgan Heights following the Jan. 6, 2021 shooting death of Gary Kang. (File photo)
14-year term for brother of Surrey siblings killed in Lower Mainland gang conflict

Delta Chamber of Commerce executive director Garry Shearer will be the Conservative Party’s candidate for Delta in the next federal election. (Submitted photo)
Delta Chamber executive director Garry Shearer running for federal Conservatives

Friends of Bear Creek Park held a ‘yellow-ribbon event’ on Saturday (June 12, 2021), with protesters at 84th Avenue and King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue and 140th Street. People were asked to tie a yellow ribbon in their yard “to celebrate and to show support for our trees in Bear Creek Park.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey council to consider $16.2M in 84th Avenue connector contracts tonight