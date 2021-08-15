UPDATE: All of Glenrosa under evacuation alert

Smoke and a helicopter visible near Peachland on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Kerry Hutter photo) (Vince Clifton photo) (Kerry Hutter photo) (Candace Chevallier photo)

Update: 9:13 p.m.

All of Glenrosa are under evacuation alert as the Mount Law wildfire continues to show aggressive behaviour.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice and should be prepared to leave their home for an extended period of time. Make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as documents and medication, said Central Okanagan Emergency Services.

Update: 8:33 pm

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the immediate area of the fire.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the fire. A state of local emergency has been declared for West Kelowna. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is currently involved with the evacuation.

Properties on evacuation order are:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

All residents under evacuation order should leave their properties immediately and register with Emergency Support Services (ESS). An ESS reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the wildfire has been set up at Jim Lind Arena located at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Update: 7:03 p.m.

The wildfire near Peachland is now estimated to be eight hectares in size, said BC Wildfire Service.

Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Brenda Mine Road have also been closed. Crews are on scene and Drive BC is urging motorists to expect delays.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area. There are currently 11 personnel, four helicopters, four skimmers, heavy equipment and a water tender. BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP are currently at the scene.

Another wildfire has ignited on Sunday evening near Peachland.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Charlene Mortensen said the fire was discovered around 5 p.m. and the West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene alongside wildfire crews.

Currently, a single helicopter is bucketing water to the blaze.

More information is expected to be released in the coming hours regarding the size of the blaze.

