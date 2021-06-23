Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla Highway near Kamloops

BC Wildfire is on the scene of a blaze off Highway 5, near Kamloops.
The fire started on the side of the Coquihalla Highway, Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m.
According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is approximately 11 km southwest of Kamloops and is about .5 hectares in size.
The blaze is currently classified as out-of-control and there is 10 personnel on scene.
The highway is open, however, smoke is visible in the area.
