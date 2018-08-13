Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

Skies are smoky across the Lower Mainland. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A thick layer of smoke covering the Lower Mainland has brought on an air quality advisory.

Metro Vancouver issued the caution Monday morning, citing fine particulate matter being blown in from wildfires all over the Pacific Northwest.

The advisory follows a day of relatively clear air on Sunday, as the previous warning was lifted Saturday night.

“As we transitioned to the next weather pattern, the winds changed to a northwest flow and by late evening on Sunday, smoke was measured throughout the region,” the regional district said.

The increased smokiness is expected to stick around until there’s a change in wind or wildfire conditions.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, and can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

People with chronic medial conditions, such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, as well as infants and the elderly, should avoid strenuous exercise or spending long amounts of time outside until the smoke lifts.

