Skies are smoky across the Lower Mainland. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

A thick layer of smoke covering the Lower Mainland has brought on an air quality advisory.

Metro Vancouver issued the caution Monday morning, citing fine particulate matter being blown in from wildfires all over the Pacific Northwest.

The advisory follows a day of relatively clear air on Sunday, as the previous warning was lifted Saturday night.

“As we transitioned to the next weather pattern, the winds changed to a northwest flow and by late evening on Sunday, smoke was measured throughout the region,” the regional district said.

The increased smokiness is expected to stick around until there’s a change in wind or wildfire conditions.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, and can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

People with chronic medial conditions, such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, as well as infants and the elderly, should avoid strenuous exercise or spending long amounts of time outside until the smoke lifts.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Several escape from Surrey house fire Monday morning
Next story
Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

Just Posted

Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

Former Surrey First member Bruce Hayne says additional candidates for the fall election will be announced soon

Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

Down a man, Whalley wants to win in Williamsport

Immigration issues prevent one player from making trip to Little League World Series

Ontario teams top Surrey-hosted U19 softball nationals

Delta Heat third; White Rock Renegades ‘99 fall in playoff-round heartbreaker

Several escape from Surrey house fire Monday morning

A witness at the scene in Bridgview said a man broke into the home to wake up residents and get them out

VIDEO: The Fraser Valley’s picture-perfect locales

Highlights include Tuscan Farm Gardens, the Hayward Lake area, Mount Cheam and more

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California wildfire

The Holy Fire has destroyed 16 structures in the Cleveland National Forest

Travellers warned after Richmond agency’s licence suspended

Regulator says Sinorama Travel Vancouver Inc. doesn’t have enough cash to keep operating

B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Wholesaler confident 15% markup will eliminate black market

VIDEO: Jade Buddha unveiled in Lower Mainland

The $2 million, 16,000 lb. 11-foot-tall statue took six years to carve

B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

Greater Vancouver downturn leading to a slump B.C.-wide

5 to start your day

Vancouver beaches closed due to E. coli, police arrest man after bomb threat and more

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Most Read