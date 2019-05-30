Wildfire smoke and drought conditions in May? Welcome to 2019

Wildfire smoke in northern B.C. and Alberta leaves Abbotsford and the Lower Mainland in a May haze

It’s not yet June, but smoke season is already upon the Fraser Valley amid “drought conditions” for the region.

This week’s grey skies are caused by a combination of wildfire smoke from northern B.C. and Alberta, and moist, humid air from the Pacific Ocean, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

Fortunately – if anything can be said to be fortunate about wildfire smoke in May – that smoke isn’t yet triggering air quality warnings that have become increasingly common over the last two years.

“Luckily, that smoke is remaining aloft, so the air quality at the surface is pretty good,” MacDonald said. (Other areas of B.C. have seen air quality advisories this year.)

RELATED: ‘Unprecedented degradation’ of Fraser Valley air led to record number of warnings in 2018

The overcast clouds have been burning off during the afternoon, allowing the sun to try to shine through the haze in the evening and creating some spectacular sunsets. But the region remains bone-dry for this time of year.

MacDonald said most places are 50 to 70 per cent drier than normal. Whether that will result in another summer of fire and smoke remains to be seen, though.

“We’re going to be getting some rain [next week], but I don’t think it’s going to be enough to totally alleviate the drought conditions,” MacDonald said.

Reliable predictions of long-term precipitation trends aren’t possible, MacDonald said. But meteorologists, fire crews, campers and B.C. residents can only wait to see how the next crucial month plays out.

“The amount of rain we see here in June will set the tone for the wildfire season,” he said.

RELATED: Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

RELATED: Low snowpack increases chance of summer water restrictions in Abbotsford and Mission

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal
Next story
Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Just Posted

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before judge by video

Cloverdale Recreation Centre to close for maintenance in June

A week-long ‘partial closure’ will be followed by two weeks of full shutdown

Boy, woman taken to hospital after dog attack in Surrey

Police are releasing few details, as investigation is being led by City of Surrey

Mariners beat Handsworth, advance to B.C. rugby semifinals

South Surrey senior boys team to play South Delta in provincials in Abbotsford

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

Farm was the target of a video and large protest in April

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

TODAY: Black Press career fair in Abbotsford

How a small Langley company pulled off a dramatic pivot to become a major glass manufacturer

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Most Read