Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

A 16-hectare blaze about 45 kilometers east of Merritt is currently burning out-of-control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band.

There are currently two helicopters and 52 BC Wildfire personnel working to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation after it was first reported on July 20 in the Skuhun Creek area.

