Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 350 hectares

The blaze sparked Monday afternoon and quickly grew out of control

A wildfire north of Kamloops at Sparks Lake is currently out of control at an estimated 350 hectares.

The blaze started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to 180 hectares by 10 p.m.

Overnight the fire saw some growth due to the hot and dry conditions that the area has been experiencing amidst this unprecedented heatwave.

There are currently 47 firefighters on site being supported by four helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews on site are reporting heavy smoke in the area, which will be visible from Kamloops and nearby communities.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

Twenty personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment remained on site overnight.

Temperatures in Kamloops are expected to reach 46 C on Tuesday. A heat warning is in effect for the Interior as an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over the province will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures over the next few days.

The fire is suspected human-caused but under investigation.

READ MORE: Heat wave marked by unusually high night time temperatures

READ MORE: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 180 hectares, evacuation alert issued

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireKamloops

Previous story
PHOTOS: Heat records shattered in White Rock as B.C. bakes
Next story
Verdict in White Rock manslaughter case set for Aug. 20

Just Posted

Bruno Zappone, then the oldest volunteer at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum, receives a 2020 Clovie for “Volunteer of the Year” from the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 6, 2020. Zappone passed away June 21 at the age of 96. (Image via Facebook)
Pillar of Cloverdale community passes away

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

(File photo: Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP respond to 13 sudden deaths by midday Tuesday

Young pool users at Guildford Aquatic Centre. (submitted photo: City of Surrey)
Guildford Aquatic Centre set to reopen due to Surrey’s ‘phenomenal job in getting vaccinated’