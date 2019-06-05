The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 40-hectare wildfire about 24 km southwest of Baynes Lake. BC Wildfire Service/Facebook

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 47-hectare wildfire about 24 kilometres southwest of Baynes Lake and approximately two kilometres north of the B.C. – United States border.

It is located at 55 km Linklater Forest Service Road.

As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday the fire was classifed as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is not threatening communities or structures; however, smoke is highly visible from Highway 93, Baynes Lake, Newgate, Jaffray and surrounding communities.

There are 18 personnel responding along with heavy equipment and aviation support including air tankers. This fire is suspected to be person-caused and is under investigation.

Including this fire, there are a total of eight wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, however the 55KM Linklater FSR is the only one that is burning an area of over one hectare.

More to come.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website
Next story
Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Just Posted

Province proposes permanent site for supportive housing project in Surrey

Government says location would provide space for 60 ‘safe and secure’ homes

New mural in Clayton Heights ‘empowers’ youth to dream for a bright future

Clayton Heights, Salish Secondary students will create a mosaic of self-portraits

HOOP DREAMS: Surrey players on BC United team with shot at Jr. NBA basketball title

Oseghale Ehizode and Gurshan Sran on U14 squad headed for nationals in Toronto this month

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Surrey RCMP say youth involved in disturbing video won’t return to Fraser Heights Secondary

School community ‘deeply concerned about the impact of this incident on our student’

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Tough measures to help improve Metro Vancouver’s air quality by 2035

Air quality expected to get better in spite of wilfire smoke, and more cars on the road

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Update: Chilliwack General Hospital diverting moms-to-be to Abbotsford starting June 24

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read