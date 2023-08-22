The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

Wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos

The blaze was human-caused

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire west of Oliver saw no changes overnight as it remains at 1,090 hectares.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 246 properties on evacuation alert and 257 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

Fire crews and heavy machinery are on site to help battle the blaze.

The blaze was human-caused and started on Friday, Aug. 18. It remains out of control and is one of 14 wildfires of note in the province. There are also currently 377 active wildfires on B.C.

READ MORE: Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

