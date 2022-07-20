Wildfire between Merritt and Spences Bridge ‘moving at moderate rate’

A wildfire has sparked about 30 kilometres northwest of Merritt.

The blaze, marked at 0.6 hectares by B.C. Wildfire Service as of 7p.m. on July 20, is on Shackan Indian Band land around the halfway point between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

B.C. Wildfire said that it is moving “at a moderate rate of speed.”

There is currently one initial attack crew battling the flames, with one unit crew joining. Aerial resources are being used as well.

No structures are in danger at this point.

The fire is located on the east side of the devastated Highway 8 route, which is still under construction from the flooding events of November 2021.

At the moment, it is the only ongoing wildfire in the Nicola Valley.

Though the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard still has the fire listed as ‘New’, it is listed as ‘Out of Control’ on its Current Wildfires page.

READ MORE: No growth to Lytton area blaze as crews continue to battle wildfire

READ MORE: Crews battle West Kelowna fire from land, sky and water

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireMerrittSpences Bridge