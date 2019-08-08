An Abbotsford Police officer carries the wig that was allegedly stolen by a woman from the Cedar Park Place shopping plaza on Wednesday. The woman was arrested shortly afterwards outside the nearby McDonald’s restaurant. (PHOTO BY DALE KLIPPENSTEIN)

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

A 34-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly stealing a wig and waving around a gun at an Abbotsford clothing store on Wednesday.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a woman entered the store in the Cedar Park Place shopping plaza – located in the area of Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way – at about 5 p.m.

Bird said staff confronted the woman as she was in the process of stealing a wig. She produced a firearm and then waved it around before running away.

Police who were dispatched to the scene arrested the woman outside of the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Bird said the gun, which was found in some bushes, turned out to be fake.

Briana Hanelle Gray has now been charged with two counts of robbery, and remains in custody at this time. More charges could be forthcoming.

According to the provincial court database, Gray is subject to a lifetime weapons ban stemming from a robbery on Aug. 17, 2013 in Aldergrove.

According to previous police reports, Gray pointed a gun at and demanded cash from a clerk at the Booster Juice location.

She then ran off, but the worker provided a detailed description of her to police.

Gray escaped in a cab and then attempted to rob the driver, who pulled over and called police.

Officers surrounded the vehicle in Abbotsford, and Gray was arrested and quickly linked to the Aldergrove robbery.

The handgun she had used was found to be an airsoft pistol.

Gray was convicted of two counts of robbery and using an imitation firearm in relation to the two incidents.

She remained in jail from the time of her arrest until sentencing in March 2014, and was given an additional 17 months in prison, in addition to the lifetime weapons ban.

Gray has other convictions, dating back to 2008, for robbery, driving while prohibited and several counts of theft.

RELATED: Abbotsford woman arrested for armed robbery in Aldergrove

Video courtesy of Courtney Forbes

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey Libraries introduces ‘superloan’ program for some eBooks, eAudiobooks
Next story
David MacNaughton, ambassador to U.S., to leave post at summer’s end

Just Posted

Surrey Libraries introduces ‘superloan’ program for some eBooks, eAudiobooks

High-demand titles will be available for a shorter loaning period

Young balance-bikers to race in Surrey at Canada’s first Strider Cup event

Similar races in U.S. cities have involved hundreds of kids

Cloverdale singer-songwriter earns youth ‘Oscar’ for debut album

Sofia Evangelina, 16, wins Young Artist Award in Hollywood

White Rock Renegades rolling through early games at U14 fastpitch nationals

Top B.C. seed wins first five games at Montreal-hosted Canadian championships

TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

Entertainment to include Dr. Strangelove

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Most Read