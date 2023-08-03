Police say the white Tesa drove south on 128 Street past the scene of the hit-and-run just after it happened. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Newton

White Telsa may have dash cam footage of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Surrey

Surrey police look for witness of crash that killed 31-year-old man

Police in Surrey are looking for a possible witness who drove past the scene of a hit-and-run early Saturday morning (July 29) that killed a pedestrian in Newton.

Mounties say a white Telsa drove southbound on 128 Street just after the crash, stated Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a release Wednesday (Aug. 2).

“There is potential that the Tesla’s dash camera recorded footage of the collision or captured the suspect vehicle/driver that fled the scene,” stated Munn. “The Tesla driver may be unaware they drove by a fatal collision.”

A 31-year-old man died in hospital after he was hit in the 8200-block of 128 Street at 12:38 a.m.

Police are looking for a blue sedan with front-end damage that took off north on 128 Street. Police are “urging the driver who fled the scene of the collision to come forward,” Munn said.

“There is a family grieving the loss of their loved one and they deserve answers,” Munn said.

“Investigators know that there were multiple people on scene, some that may have witnessed the collision or arrived shortly after,” Munn said. “Police are urging anyone who was there that night or who may have dash camera footage of the collision or suspect vehicle to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.”

– With files from Tom Zytaruk


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
surrey rcmp

