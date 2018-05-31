An aerial photo taken over White Rock Saturday afternoon shows a white substance at the foot of an East Beach outflow. (Bill Kellett photo)

White substance near White Rock’s East Beach outflow pipe questioned

City, province say no reports were fielded regarding possible pollution

An aerial photo taken over White Rock last Saturday afternoon shows a white substance at the foot of an East Beach outflow pipe.

Photographer Bill Kellett – who snapped the shot using a drone – questioned if the substance was pollution, but city officials say they received no reports of any pollutant concerns in the area that day, or over the weekend as a whole.

A ministry of environment spokesman also confirmed that no reports of potential pollution were fielded by the provincial office for the subject area on the weekend.

City of White Rock communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi said, however, that the report is an “opportunity to ask the public that should they come across an emergency situation, see suspicious activity or behaviour, and/or see a spill that may look hazardous that they contact the appropriate authorities right away so the necessary steps can be taken.”

In White Rock, spills that look potentially hazardous may be reported to the fire department (604-541-2121), RCMP (778-593-3600) or the city engineering and operations department (604-541-2181).

If the incident poses an immediate threat, call 911.

The ministry operates a 24-hour poachers and polluters hotline: 1-877-952-7277.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com

