White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park, Centennial Trails to reopen Friday, March 4

The City of White Rock is set to step up its parks-and-recreation game this week, with the grand reopening of a popular scenic trail system that has been closed to the public for more than two years.

Blocked off for safety reasons after a January 2020 landslide, the trails in Ruth Johnson Park and Centennial Trails will officially reopen on Friday (March 4), according to a release issued by the city on Wednesday (March 2).

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, White Rock’s mayor and council will cut the ribbon on the project, which includes a new boardwalk and staircases in the park at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

The winter 2020 landslide in the Ruth Johnson Park ravine was triggered by record rainfall and caused extensive damage to the popular trail system.

Once a geotechnical survey had been completed, work to remediate the damaged area of the park got underway in September 2021, following council’s endorsement of a $1.35-million contract for the project.

The city used the opportunity to re-align and rebuild the staircase and boardwalk through the slide zone, utilizing the open space to replant vegetation, trees and shrubs to create an inviting space for public use, the release notes.



