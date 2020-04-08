White Rock’s promenade to close to the public

The City of White Rock’s promenade will be closed to the public as of Friday, April 10. (Contributed photo)

The City of White Rock is closing its promenade, effective this Friday (April 10).

The measure is a proactive step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon (April 8).

The move is in anticipation of groups on the beach and walkways as warm weather and long weekends approach, the release adds.

Crews began installing fencing Wednesday, city communications manager Donna Kell confirmed.

Kell said council last month gave Mayor Darryl Walker the authority to make the decision to close the promenade when he felt it was appropriate.

“Everyone loves our City by the Sea. The sandy shores, fish and chips and Canada’s Longest Pier are major attractions,” Walker said in the release.

“Right now, starting on Easter weekend, we are saying ‘This is not the time to visit.’

“We may be flattening the curve, as they say, but if we allow four days of fun and frivolity, where people get together and party and eat, it may set us back and we may need to stay apart even longer.

“Right now, the most important thing is battling COVID-19, and protecting our community’s health and our economy. Let’s fight COVID-19 by staying near our homes, maintaining a safe, physical distance, and reaching out to people through social media, Skype, Zoom or any other technology that brings us together.”

The closure follows last month’s closures of waterfront parking lots and the pier, and the reduction of parking on the north side of Marine Drive to a maximum of 15 minutes.



