White Rock’s pier reopens following closure due to high winds, tide

The White Rock Pier is to reopen this morning (Nov. 16), following a precautionary closure prompted by Monday’s storm.

The city announced in a tweet just after 8:30 a.m. that access to the popular landmark would be reinstated.

“Thank you for respecting the barricades and signage,” the tweet states.

Pier Update: The Pier will be reopened this morning. Thank you for respecting the barricades and signage. #WhiteRockBC pic.twitter.com/eutwsgQZBq — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) November 16, 2021

Public access to the pier was shut down at 1:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 15), “until winds subside and the tide goes down,” the city announced. Marine Drive was also closed due to flooding.

The storm caused substantial damage throughout B.C., with flooding triggering multiple landslides, power outages, evacuation orders and the closure of all major highways leading in and out of the Lower Mainland. A section of the Coquihalla Highway was washed away.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula was not immune. In addition to the pier closure, flooding prompted road closures, put sports fields under water and caused waterways including the Little Campbell River to rise significantly. There was also at least one slide that interrupted train service along the waterfront.

White Rock resident Ted Kopp reported that the track was blocked for three hours after debris covered a 30-metre stretch at the foot of 140 Street and Marine Drive. Peace Arch News has reached out to BNSF for comment.

