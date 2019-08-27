White Rock pier to reopen this morning

Eight months after violent windstorm, iconic structure ready for public use

More than eight months after a violent windstorm damaged White Rock’s iconic pier, the strucutre is to re-open to the public this morning. (File photo)

The City of White Rock’s iconic pier is to reopen this morning.

While the city has not issued an official news release, the city’s director of corporate administration Tracey Arthur has confirmed a “soft opening” is planned for 11 a.m.

The official opening ceremony is set for Sept. 21, Arthur added.

The pier has been under reconstruction for the past several months, following extensive damage suffered during last winter’s violent windstorm.

A 100-foot section of the pier was destroyed Dec. 20 after the storm aligned with heavy rain and a high tide. The pier and western wharf were destroyed and several rows of piles along the pier sustained impact damage, likely from floating debris.

READ MORE: VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

READ MORE: White Rock Pier on schedule for Aug. 31 re-opening

The reopening comes several days ahead of this weekend’s anticipated soft opening. City staff told council last month that the structure was on target to be reopened to the public by Aug. 31.