White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital to divert maternity patients

Fraser Health is asking pregnant women who go into labour or need other maternity-related services between July 8-19 to head somewhere other than Peace Arch Hospital.

In a news release issued just before 4 p.m. Friday (July 2), the health authority says the measure is “in response to a temporary gap in pediatrician coverage.”

“Expectant individuals who have pre-existing plans to deliver at Peace Arch Hospital should attend Langley Memorial Hospital for their delivery,” the release continues. “If they have any questions, they should contact their family physician and/or their midwife.”

Fraser Health made the decision to implement the diversion “to ensure a high level of care for expecting individuals,” the release adds.

“During the diversion period, impacted patients will be notified directly by their physicians or midwives to discuss their birth plan and ensure their needs are met.

“If they require urgent care, expecting individuals should proceed to the Emergency Department nearest to them. If the person believes they are having complications, they should call 9-1-1.”

Temporary diversions are part of Fraser Health’s regular operating procedure and are used when there is a gap in service coverage, the release continues.

The upcoming diversion does not impact other health-care services at Peace Arch, it adds.

For information on pregnancy and Fraser Health maternity hospitals, visit www.fraserhealth.ca/pregnancy

