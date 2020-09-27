Someone vandalized the white rock by spray painting it black this weekend. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted black

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

White Rock’s namesake has been painted black.

Sometime between Friday and Saturday, about a quarter of the white rock on West Beach was spray-painted black.

The vandalism included the words “Black Lives Matter.”

It marks the second time, that Peace Arch News was made aware of, that the rock was targeted by vandals since last July.

SEE ALSO: White Rock namesake sullied with anti-police graffiti

Earlier this year, the rock was marred with graffiti described as having a “strong anti-police sentiment.”

PAN has reached out to the City of White Rock and White Rock RCMP for comment.

