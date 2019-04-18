White Rock’s Memorial Park re-opens to the public without fanfare

Formal ceremonies expected to take place in late May or early June

In spite of a lack of official city fanfare, three long-awaited White Rock projects have reached, or are nearing, completion.

Acting city communications manager Tracey Arthur said the last elements in the Memorial Park upgrade – the new washrooms – are scheduled to be open to the public by the end of next week. Meanwhile the waterfront parkade should be in operation by early next week.

Arthur confirmed to Peace Arch News that the city’s new arsenic and manganese treatment plant has been operational since the beginning of this month.

“The city intends to have official openings for all three projects in late May or early June, and details will be forthcoming,” she said.

Residents who have seen barricades coming down on the waterfront projects over the last week – and early public use of the most recently completed section of Memorial Park – have expressed surprise at the lack of formal opening ceremonies.

But Arthur said the city’s intent was to have soft openings of all three facilities until public opening ceremonies could be fully organized.