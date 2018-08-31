White Rock’s Memorial Park partially reopened

White Rock’s Memorial Park has partially reopened to the public.

The west section of the park, featuring benches and an operation splash pad, was reopened Friday. The rest of the park is still under construction.

The park, located near the city’s iconic pier, had been behind fences since Sept. 13, 2017.

Construction upgrades of the park was delayed after Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell turned up to the park’s ground-breaking ceremony last year with a cease-and-desist letter, saying no one from the band had been consulted about the $4.5 million plan for the city’s park, which is on traditional SFN land.

Construction was held up for several months as the city conducted an archeological assessment, with archeological remains being discovered at the site in January.

In June, city contractors demolished the Memorial Park washrooms. The new washrooms are expected to be complete by January 2019.