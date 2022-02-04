White Rock’s Lady Alexandra high rise case dismissed

Part of a rendering of the 12-storey Lady Alexandra building originally proposed for 1310 Johnston Rd., but blocked when a newly-elected council in 2018 down-zoned the property to six storeys. (File photo)

The BC Court of Appeal has dismissed the case against the City of White Rock regarding the proposed Lady Alexandra development on Johnston Road.

In December of 2020 the owners of the planned building G.S.R. Capital Group – a group of mostly local investors – had appealed a B.C. Supreme Court decision that determined the City of White Rock was justified in down-zoning the 1310 Johnston Rd. property from 12 storeys to six.

But in a decision handed down Friday (Feb. 4) the court upheld the opinion of Supreme Court Justice Carla Forth, who found on March 31, 2020 that the city had acted correctly in denying a building permit to the 12-storey high rise in November of 2018.

The project had previously received development permit approval in July of 2018, for which council had amended White Rock’s OCP and zoning bylaw to permit a 12-storey building on the property. But a building permit application had not yet been submitted for the project.

Following the municipal election in October 2018, the newly-elected council amended the OCP again to reduce the maximum height of building on the G.S.R. property to six storeys, and rejected a subsequent building permit application.

Lawyers for G.S.R. had argued that the Supreme Court had erred in not considering the development permit binding on the city.

But in his reasons for judgment, Justice Harvey Groberman ruled that the Local Government Act does not bind the city to follow a prior development permit, and that it was not unreasonable for the city to describe the project as a “proposed development” when G.S.R. made its application for a building permit.

“It is true that the City had issued a development permit, and that, in that sense, the proposed development had moved beyond its earliest stages,” he noted.

“It seems to me, however, reasonable to describe the project as a “proposed development.” Construction had yet to commence, and there was no assurance that it ever would. It is true that G.S.R. was bound by the terms of the development permit, but those terms did not compel it to go ahead with the project.”

