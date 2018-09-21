White Rock’s Johnston Road to re-open on schedule: city

One lane in each direction expected to open by Friday at 7 p.m.

White Rock’s Johnston Road – which has been closed between Russell Avenue and North Bluff Road since Sept. 10 as work continues on its revitalization project – is on schedule to re-open tonight (Friday) according to the city.

City of White Rock communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi told Peace Arch News via email Friday morning that “we are on schedule as per what is on our website.”

The website states the temporary road closure is to last until Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

Farrokhi added that paving crews were expected to be on-site Friday afternoon.

“Once paving is complete and the road is deemed safe, we will have one lane in each direction on the east side of the road open,” she said.

Originally, Johnston Road was supposed to re-open Sept. 15. A few days prior to that date – on Sept. 12 – the city told PAN in an email that the road would open on schedule. A day later, the city posted an update on its website that said although “significant progress” had been made, the closure would extend until Sept. 21.

The Johnston Road upgrades include water and sewer infrastructure and installation of soil-cell structures for new trees, while also addressing safety matters on the road.