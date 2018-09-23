Traffic on White Rock’s Johnston Road has re-opened. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s Johnston Road re-opened

North and south traffic re-opened Friday evening

Traffic on White Rock’s Johnston Road – which has been closed between Russell Avenue and North Bluff Road since Sept. 10 as work continues on the city’s revitalization project – has re-opened.

North and south bound lanes were re-opened Friday evening.

Originally, Johnston Road was supposed to re-open Sept. 15. A few days prior to that date – on Sept. 12 – the city told PAN in an email that the road would open on schedule. A day later, the city posted an update on its website that said although “significant progress” had been made, the closure would extend until Sept. 21.

The Johnston Road upgrades include water and sewer infrastructure and installation of soil-cell structures for new trees, while also addressing safety matters on the road.

Johnston Road businesses have remained open, and will continue to do so, throughout the construction period.

Coaches, players on Alberta university rugby team buckle up for the Broncos
It's official: B.C.'s civic election campaign period kicks off

