Rainbow crosswalk at White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

Project completed Saturday

A rainbow crosswalk was painted in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood Saturday.

White Rock BIA president Ernie Klassen, real estate agent Louise McKnight and her mother-in-law Ruth Allard pitched the idea of a rainbow crosswalk to council last May.

After hearing the presentation, Mayor Wayne Baldwin suggested council support and fund painting the rainbow crosswalk.

A motion from Coun. Lynne Sinclair to have the crosswalk painted was unanimously endorsed.

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk was painted last month. It was vandalized 10 days after it was installed.

