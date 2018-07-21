White Rock’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

A rainbow crosswalk was painted in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood Saturday.
White Rock BIA president Ernie Klassen, real estate agent Louise McKnight and her mother-in-law Ruth Allard pitched the idea of a rainbow crosswalk to council last May.
After hearing the presentation, Mayor Wayne Baldwin suggested council support and fund painting the rainbow crosswalk.
A motion from Coun. Lynne Sinclair to have the crosswalk painted was unanimously endorsed.
Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk was painted last month. It was vandalized 10 days after it was installed.
New rainbow crosswalk @whiterockcity #FiveCorners Pride flag raising City Hall Friday 5:30 See you there! #whiterock #Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/QZLQBH56RR
— Lynne Sinclair 清美琳 (@lynne4whiterock) July 21, 2018
@SemiahmooArts plen Air in full swing around town – along with our first rainbow 🌈 crosswalk . Great day to be in our City today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZzijIN8tq
— Helen Fathers (@HelenFathers) July 21, 2018
Great to see @whiterockcity support for a 🌈 rainbow cross walk at its @FiveCornersWR area. A symbol of inclusiveness and diversity and one of the reasons that makes this city a great place to live, work and visit.#Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/R2R0qfm1pW
— Bob Bezubiak (@whiterockbob) July 21, 2018