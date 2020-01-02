Peace Arch Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new decade at 9:35 a.m. this morning (Jan. 2). (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash photo)

White Rock’s first baby of 2020 has arrived

Peace Arch Hospital welcomed newborn Tina Wu on Jan. 2

White Rock’s first baby of 2020 has arrived.

Tina Wu was born at 9:35 a.m. today (Jan. 2) at Peace Arch Hospital to parents Siyin Mu and Tong Wu, according to officials with Fraser Health.

The newborn weighed in at 9lbs. 6 oz. (4,370 grams).

Tina’s arrival comes a day-and-a-half after that of the province’s first baby of the new decade – Fraser Health announced Wednesday that little Clarita had arrived at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster


