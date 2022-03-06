Construction is underway as the City of White Rock works to upgrade the playground at Emerson Park. (City of White Rock photo)

Construction is underway as the City of White Rock works to upgrade the playground at Emerson Park. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock’s Emerson Park playground upgrade underway

New playground equipment, landscaping and irrigation improvements scheduled

Construction is underway as the City of White Rock works to upgrade the playground at Emerson Park.

The redevelopment of the park will include new playground equipment and a refresh to the surrounding landscaping and upgrade the current irrigation system, a release issued by the city Thursday (March 3) notes. Completion is scheduled for this summer.

“Thanks to the input of families and our youngest residents in White Rock, the new playground design has features and theme that corresponds to the “Playground Equipment in Emerson Park” survey completed in Spring 2021,” the release reads.

The upgrade to Emerson Park is part of the Community Strategic Priority from Council’s Strategic Priorities for 2021-22.

Emerson Park, located at 15707 Columbia Ave., is part of the 80 acres of parkland that the City of White Rock maintains.


