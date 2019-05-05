East Beach sustained significant damage after a violent windstorm Dec. 20. (File photo)

White Rock’s East Beach to reopen in June

City provides update on civic projects

The City of White Rock has provided an update on the civic projects taking place throughout the city.

City director of engineering and municipal operations Jim Gordon told Peace Arch News via email Friday that the Water Treatment Plant is now fully operational and the test results “continue to be excellent.”

“We are still in the commissioning stage, finalizing the operation of the various controls. It is expected that this will be completed by the end of May,” Gordon wrote.

East Beach

Sections of the city’s waterfront have been turned into a construction site after a violent wind storm Dec. 20 caused significant damage to East Beach and the White Rock Pier.

Earlier this year, the city said more than 500 tons of logs and debris had to be removed from East Beach.

The East Beach promenade is expected to open mid to late June, according to Gordon.

RELATED: White Rock Pier destroyed by storm

However, the promenade east of the white rock to the beach access ramp is scheduled to open for beach access May 17.

Memorial Park washrooms.

Although the majority of Memorial Park was open to public access last month, the washrooms remain under construction.

Gordon said that the Memorial Park washrooms are scheduled to open on May 17.

Parkade

The city’s four-storey parkade – titled West Beach Parkade – is to open to the public May 10. The parkade is located at the corner of Vidal Street and Victoria Avenue

Railway crossings.

The Bay Street railway crossing is now open, and the Finlay railway crossing is to open to beach access May 17. However, the promenade will still be under construction.

White Rock Pier

Construction of the White Rock Pier, which received a $1 million grant from the province on Friday, is to begin this month.

RELATED: Province commits $1 million for White Rock Pier

Gordon wrote that a barge will begin moving on site early next week, and the city is anticipating the project to be complete by the end of August.

Thursday, a community-based fundraising committee, Friends of the Pier, announced plans to raise $2 million to help rebuild the city pier.

Previous story
New community group aims to ‘connect Delta through advocacy’
Next story
Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

Just Posted

White Rock’s East Beach to reopen in June

City provides update on civic projects

PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hosts galactic gala

Saturday evening event takes on interstellar theme

White Rock Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 years

May 5 was the opening day of the market

PHOTOS: Hike for Hospice event held at Crescent Beach

More than 250 people attended this year’s annual event

Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade

Social media call out helps identify man who waited in line for the ‘honour’ of standing with Mounties

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

Wind-damaged vessel requires more repairs

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

Major housing development planned on Indigenous land in heart of Vancouver

The Squamish Nation will build about 3,000 housing units

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read