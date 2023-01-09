White Rock resident Geraldine Ettinger won the $5 million classic jackpot from the Dec. 21, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw. (contributed photo)

White Rock resident Geraldine Ettinger won the $5 million classic jackpot from the Dec. 21, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw. (contributed photo)

White Rock woman wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Geraldine Ettinger bought the lucky ticket at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre while avoiding the snow

It’s a pretty great way to start a new year.

White Rock resident Geraldine Ettinger is $5 million richer after purchasing a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Dec. 21, 2022 draw, after her husband suggested they both buy one while shopping at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre to escape the snowy weather.

That ticket won the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

“I was at Save-On-Foods (in Semiahmoo mall) with a friend doing my grocery shopping and validated my ticket at a self-scanner,” Ettinger said in a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release.

“At first, I thought I won $5,000, but I was counting the zeroes and then the retailer said, ‘That’s $5 million!’”

Ettinger was most excited to share the news with her husband and celebrate together with a champagne toast.

READ ALSO: Surrey lotto winner feels ‘excited and amazing’ after winning $250K

She plans to take some time to think through her bucket-list items — though she is looking forward to splurging more than she used to when it comes to travel.

How does it feel to be a multimillionaire?

“It’s unbelievable. I feel very blessed and grateful — my new year’s resolution was to have more fun than last year, and I think I will be able to achieve that now.”

Ettinger purchased the winning ticket at the lottery kiosk in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in Surrey.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

