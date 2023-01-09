White Rock woman wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

It’s a pretty great way to start a new year.
White Rock resident Geraldine Ettinger is $5 million richer after purchasing a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Dec. 21, 2022 draw, after her husband suggested they both buy one while shopping at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre to escape the snowy weather.
That ticket won the $5 million Classic Jackpot.
“I was at Save-On-Foods (in Semiahmoo mall) with a friend doing my grocery shopping and validated my ticket at a self-scanner,” Ettinger said in a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release.
“At first, I thought I won $5,000, but I was counting the zeroes and then the retailer said, ‘That’s $5 million!’”
Ettinger was most excited to share the news with her husband and celebrate together with a champagne toast.
She plans to take some time to think through her bucket-list items — though she is looking forward to splurging more than she used to when it comes to travel.
How does it feel to be a multimillionaire?
“It’s unbelievable. I feel very blessed and grateful — my new year’s resolution was to have more fun than last year, and I think I will be able to achieve that now.”
Ettinger purchased the winning ticket at the lottery kiosk in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in Surrey.
In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.
