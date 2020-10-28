It’s free to park at White Rock waterfront now through the end of January 2020. (File photo)

It's free to park at White Rock waterfront now through the end of January 2020. (File photo)

White Rock waterfront parking free this winter

City’s relaxation of fees will continue until Jan. 31

While COVID-19 will limit many plans for social events this winter, residents and visitors will at least get a break on the cost of visiting White Rock’s waterfront.

Effective Nov. 1, the city is offering free parking seven days a week along Marine Drive, in the waterfront lots and other specified areas.

The policy will be in effect until Jan. 31.

Only limitation will be four hours for spaces in the busiest lots and on-street parking areas near shops, restaurants and other businesses, but visitors will be able to park for free for as long as 14 hours in other waterfront locations, including the West Beach Parkade on Vidal Street.

“It’s never been a more important time to support our local businesses,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a city media release.

“Whether you’re shopping, dining, walking along the Promenade or visiting the White Rock Museum and Archives, please come out and enjoy everything our seaside city has to offer.”

For detailed maps of the free parking areas, visit whiterockcity.ca/freeparking

City of White Rockparking

