A noise advisory has been issued regarding work planned for the Johnston Road and North Bluff Road intersection next week. (File photo)

White Rock warns of early-morning construction noise

Storm sewer, watermain installation set for July 23-27

The City of White Rock is advising residents living in the city’s uptown core that things could be noisier next week – and possibly longer – due to infrastructure work at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Road.

According to a notice posted to the city’s website Wednesday, its noise bylaw has been extended to allow the storm sewer and watermain work – to be undertaken by Canadian Landscaping and Civil Services, as part of the ongoing Johnston Road project – to begin as early as 5 a.m. and end as late as 7 p.m., from July 23-27.

READ MORE: White Rock to begin Johnston Road ‘beautification’ construction

The extension is “to minimize impacts and reduce the number of work days at the North Bluff and Johnston Road intersection,” the advisory states. “Due to the complexity of the work, additional extensions may be necessary to complete the underground storm sewer and watermain installations.”

According to the city’s noise bylaw, noise associated with such works is typically restricted to between 7:30a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

The city itself, however, is exempted from these rules.

Work scheduled next week includes excavation, removal and disposal of asphalt and fill; installation of approximately 35 metres of storm sewer and 50m of watermain; backfill, compaction and asphalt paving; and line painting and reinstatement of traffic signal timers.

Traffic will be detoured and the intersection is to be manually controlled during the day, the notice adds.

However, “access to intersection and businesses will remain open.”

Steps planned to mitigate noise include reducing the volume of travel alarms of heavy machinery, using four-stroke power tools and refraining from loud activities before 7 a.m. “unless essential to critical path,” the notice states.

READ MORE: Tree clearing in uptown White Rock surprises, angers

Previous story
Price no guarantee for safety with horse riding helmets: new report
Next story
City of Burnaby issues eviction notice for pipeline protest camp

Just Posted

‘Jacky boy’ remembered for his love

Friends and family share stories of young Crescent Beach train victim

Doug McCallum, Tom Gill already squaring off in Surrey mayoral race

Gill ‘surprised’ McCallum’s running; McCallum doesn’t think Gill would make a good mayor

Educational videos for rodeo athletes address concussions, mental health

Ty Pozzobon Foundation, Canadian Pro Sports Medicine Team produce series

Steele, Surrey First part ways

Longtime councillor says she resigned but Tom Gill says departure wasn’t her choice

White Rock warns of early-morning construction noise

Storm sewer, watermain installation set for July 23-27

Stolen White Rock sunshade puts heat on pet-relief effort

Broken umbrella taken ‘within 10 minutes’

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

Island man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Fraser Valley music festival

James Allen Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was found guilty of three charges

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Canadian Tire delivers toys to ease kids’ street play pain in B.C. neighbourhood

It’s like Christmas for 11 kids who are supposed to be confined to their yards by strata bylaw

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice for pipeline protest camp

Residents of Camp Cloud near the Trans Mountain work site have 72 hours to leave

Cougar shot near B.C. marina

Police were called to complaints of a cougar climbing through boats and sheds at the Nanaimo Yacht Club

Most Read