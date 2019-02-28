File photo Under a new White Rock planning procedures amendment, cannabis retail proposals will be evaluated like liquor license referrals.

White Rock to treat cannabis, liquor license proposals similarly

Planning procedures bylaw amended in advance of applications

The City of White Rock has given initial approval to add cannabis store licensing to its existing application procedures for liquor license referrals.

But planning director Carl Johanssen told Peace Arch News that doesn’t mean the current city council has changed the previous council’s zoning decision to allow only one cannabis retail store in the city centre – on a temporary use permit – as a “test case.”

He said the primary purpose of a housekeeping amendment to the city’s planning procedures bylaw – which still requires final approval from council – is to bring city regulations in line with the revamped provincial licensing authority, now known as the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

It also corrects a wording error that would have sent applications back to council for further approval even after they had been delegated to staff, Johannsen said.

He added that, under the amendment, any applicant to be the city’s sole cannabis retailer must be referred to the city by the provincial regulation branch, and must also apply for the temporary use permit.

As part of the process, both a public meeting and a public hearing will be required, to identify concerns and assess the impact of the proposed business on the community, he said.

The temporary use permit fee would be $3,000, with a $500 business fee on top of that, he noted.

Community attitudes to cannabis retailing were extensively surveyed by the city last year, prior to legalization.

There has not been a spate of applicants since the city subsequently set a zoning policy of allowing one cannabis retailer , Johannsen said.

“There has been interest from some potential applicants, but it’s really waiting for the bylaw,” he said, adding that the amendment “enables the process for somebody to apply for that one temporary use permit.”

Johannsen said its anticipated council will consider final adoption of the bylaw shortly, possibly as soon as the March 11 regular council meeting.

Previous story
Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver
Next story
B.C. home to third most train derailments across Canada

Just Posted

White Rock Players Club seeks city sponsorship for naming rights

Five-year term priced at $150,000

VIDEO: CW’s Supergirl films fiery scene in Surrey City Centre

Crews were shooting a scene on University Drive

White Rock to treat cannabis, liquor license proposals similarly

Planning procedures bylaw amended in advance of applications

Semiahmoo Town Centre in focus today

City of Surrey hosting open house on South Surrey neighbourhood’s future

Clinic gives North Delta kids with disabilities a chance to try baseball

Kids with cognitive or physical disabilities can try Challenger Baseball before the season starts

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Most Read