White Rock to receive $25,000 in emergency preparedness funding

White Rock is among 54 municipal governments and First Nations approved to receive a share of more than $1.8 million in emergency preparedness funding.

A news release issued Friday (July 9) explains the funds – which include $25,000 for the seaside city – are to buy equipment and supplies to maintain or improve emergency operations centres and enhance the capacity of the local emergency co-ordination hubs through training.

“This funding for emergency operations centres is crucial, and it will give communities a boost in their ability to respond,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in the release.

“Though the approval of funding for these projects has been going on for some time, recent extreme wildfire events demonstrate just how vital emergency operations centres are in responding to emergencies.”

Since the September 2017, communities and governments throughout B.C. have received more than $67 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), the release continues. The successful applicants for the latest round of funding hail from every part of B.C.

The funding is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and divided into seven streams, including flood-risk assessment, structural flood mitigation and evacuation support services.

