White Rock Community Centre will serve as the city’s cooling centre this weekend, as temperatues expect to approach - or in some areas rise above - 30 C. (File photo)

White Rock to open cooling centre, misting station as temperatures rise

Cooling centres – and air conditioned public facilities in White Rock and Surrey – open this weekend

With warm weather forecast for the weekend, the City of White Rock announced Friday that a cooling centre and a misting station will be set up in the city this weekend.

The White Rock Community Centre, located at 15154 Russell Ave., will serve as the cooling centre, and will be open Saturday through Monday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The centre is an air-conditioned space, and chairs and bottled water will be provided.

Nearby the community centre, at the corner of Russell Avenue and Johnson Road, a cooling/misting station will be set up, and will also operate Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Guests can sit and cool off under a tent, and will be provided with bottled water, cold compresses, fans, sunscreen, first aid and access to a water mister.

For heat status updates well as tips to stay cool in warm weather, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/heatevent

This weekend, temperatures are expected to approach 30 C in White Rock, while creeping above that in other parts of the Lower Mainland.

While no such announcements regarding specific cooling centres have been made for Surrey, the city has noted online throughout the summer – including prior to the heatwave in late July, leading into the B.C. Day long weekend – that the city’s civic facilities, from public pools and spray parks to air-conditioned indoor facilities like community centres and libraries, are open to all, and are good places to visit for heat relief.

In South Surrey, such air-conditioned civic facilities include the South Surrey Recreation Centre (14601 20 Ave.); Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre (16855 24 Ave.); Surrey Libraries’ Ocean Park branch (12854 17 Ave.) and the Semiahmoo branch (1815 152 St.).


