White Rock to close pier parking lot

City says closure will be in effect until Memorial Park upgrades are complete

The City of White Rock announced on Facebook Friday that it will close the parking lot east of the pier until Memorial Park upgrades are complete.

The notice did not provide a completion date for the Memorial Park upgrade project.

“In order to complete the remainder of the upgrades, the parking lot located to the east of Memorial Park will be closed from June 18 until the end of the construction at Memorial Park,” the notice said. “We understand this is an inconvenience and left the parking lot open to the public for as long as possible.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to complete this project.”

The notice says the widened promenade, connecting the White Rock Museum and Archives to the pier, will open by the beginning of July.

Last month, the management team from Primos Mexican Grill took issue with a temporary closure of the parking lot, as contractors used the space to prepare for a water-main replacement from May 14-18.

Primos general manager Samantha McQuade wrote an open letter – signed by nearly 20 managers from various Marine Drive restaurants – to the city and local business groups that expressed their concerns.