City of White Rock image.

White Rock to close pier parking lot

City says closure will be in effect until Memorial Park upgrades are complete

The City of White Rock announced on Facebook Friday that it will close the parking lot east of the pier until Memorial Park upgrades are complete.

The notice did not provide a completion date for the Memorial Park upgrade project.

“In order to complete the remainder of the upgrades, the parking lot located to the east of Memorial Park will be closed from June 18 until the end of the construction at Memorial Park,” the notice said. “We understand this is an inconvenience and left the parking lot open to the public for as long as possible.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to complete this project.”

The notice says the widened promenade, connecting the White Rock Museum and Archives to the pier, will open by the beginning of July.

Last month, the management team from Primos Mexican Grill took issue with a temporary closure of the parking lot, as contractors used the space to prepare for a water-main replacement from May 14-18.

Primos general manager Samantha McQuade wrote an open letter – signed by nearly 20 managers from various Marine Drive restaurants – to the city and local business groups that expressed their concerns.

Previous story
Puppy Rescue Mission party to be held at Peace Arch Park
Next story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Just Posted

White Rock to close pier parking lot

City says closure will be in effect until Memorial Park upgrades are complete

White Rock RCMP help youngster celebrate birthday

Police-themed birthday package was auctioned for Peace Arch Elementary

Sources raising money for literacy

Organization could win $10,000 to boost book-giving program

Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

Power expected to be restored for 5 p.m. Saturday

UPDATE: Stolen reminders of lost son returned to Cloverdale family

The Seven Dwarfs have made their way back to their Cloverdale home

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

Most Read