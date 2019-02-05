Residents and tourists bundled up Monday as temperatures, according to Environment Canada, reached a low of -7.5 C, which beat a 1929 record of -6.1 C. (Alex Browne photo)

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province.

According to Environment Canada, White Rock beat a 1929 record of -6.1 C with -7.5 C on Monday, while the Smithers area shattered a 1989 record of -29.2 C with -32.4 C.

On Sunday, the Bella Bella region beat a 1989 record of -12.4 C by 0.4 degrees, Burns Lake reached -38.1, down from -35 C in 1975.

Chetwynd reached lows of -38.5 C, beating a record of -35.7 C, while the Sandspit area hit -8.7 C, down from -7.5 C in 1989.

The Smithers are once again hit a record of -33.3 C on Sunday, beating a 1989 record of -32.3 C.

READ MORE: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap, says BC Hydro

